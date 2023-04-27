Cutters Hiring Event this Saturday

The Williamsport Crosscutters, members of the MLB Draft League, are looking to fill dozens of part-time game day positions at Muncy Bank Ballpark for the 2023 season.

Interested individuals must apply in-person at one of two Cutters Job Fairs to be held THIS Saturday, April 29 from 10am - Noon and Wednesday, May 10 from 5-7pm at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, 1700 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Anyone aged 16 and over is encouraged to apply. The events will be held rain or shine.

Benefits include; wages starting at $10 per hour, flexible schedules, merchandise discounts, complimentary game tickets and a fun work environment.

Job descriptions for all available positions can be found at crosscutters.com. Positions include; food service workers, ticketing, stadium ushers, camera operators, wait staff, clubhouse attendants, grounds crew members, game day internships and more. The Crosscutters season consists of 40 home games from June 1 until September 2.

To save time, those interested are encouraged to download and fill out an application available at crosscutters.com prior to the job fair. Applications will also be available at the event. Applicants should have an outgoing personality and a willingness to work with the public. The Williamsport Crosscutters are an equal opportunity employer.

The Williamsport Crosscutters open their 25th anniversary season on June 1 hosting the State College Spikes at Muncy Bank Ballpark. MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans are now available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1 at 10am.

