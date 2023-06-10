Cutters Fall to Scrappers In Sudden Death

Williamsport's late attempt at a victory was extinguished, as the Scrappers took the series opener in Sudden Death.

Jacob Harper tied the game for Williamsport in the bottom of the 8th with a three-run double. He finished the night 1-for-2 with a double and three RBI. He is now batting .357 for the season with a 1.214 OPS.

Williamsport starting pitcher Tyler Kennedy worked three innings, allowing two runs. The right-hander did not allow a hit, but walked five batters and struck out five in a no decision.

Nate Wohlgemuth provided a pair of scoreless frames of relief, striking out four and walking one. He did not allow a hit.

Jacob Hasty was chased after two-thirds of an inning, allowing two runs, both earned, on five walks. He did not allow a hit in the outing.

Due to the MLB Draft League Sudden Death rules, the stats from the Sudden Death frame do not count, therefore there is no winning or losing pitcher to reference. The score will read as a tie, but Mahoning Valley's win and Williamsport's loss will be noted in the standings.

WP: N/A (0-0) LP: N/A (0-0) SV: N/A (0) Crosscutters Record: 2-6

Next Game: Saturday, June 10, 2023 vs. Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Saturday, June 10, 2023 vs. Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Fireworks, Knoebels Kids Night

