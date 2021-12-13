Cutters Donate to American Rescue Workers

December 13, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters recently presented the American Rescue Workers with a check for $4,737.88, representing the proceeds from the team's 50/50 raffles during from the 2021 season. The Crosscutters 50/50 raffle is presented by The Pitch In Charitable Foundation, a non-profit foundation of professional baseball teams.

This represents the fifth straight season that the team has donated it's 50/50 proceeds to the American Rescue Workers. Cutters Vice-President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi stated, "The American Rescue Workers is a great organization, run by great people, doing great work. We know that the donated funds are put to good use, helping the most vulnerable in our population in their time of need."

In the past five seasons, the Williamsport Crosscutters have donated over $31,000 to ARW through the foundation's 50/50 raffle.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from December 13, 2021

Cutters Donate to American Rescue Workers - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.