Cutters Director of Smiles to Join the Bowman Field Hall of Fame

December 6, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters popular Director of Smiles, Rhashan West-Bey has been announced as the latest inductee to the Bowman Field Hall of Fame. The induction will take place at the Williamsport Crosscutters Hot Stove Banquet on Tuesday, January 24th in the Grand Ballroom of the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport. The event is presented in part by Muncy Bank & Trust, Professional Petroleum, iHeart Radio Williamsport, and the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

Rhashan joined the Cutters during the 2003 season and has been a fixture at Historic Bowman Field ever since. He is at the ballpark year-round helping the Cutters Front Office in various capacities. During the season he stocks the souvenir store each day, greets fans at the front gate, assists with promotions and sings Take Me Out to the Ballgame during the 7th inning stretch. Without a doubt, the most popular person in the ballpark, as evidenced by the five bobbleheads, pins, dolls and more that the team has produced in his likeness throughout the years. Rhashan has also been featured on a national baseball card produced by the Topps Co. He will begin his 20th full season with the team in 2023.

The Bowman Field Hall of Fame was established in 1989 by The Bowman Field Commission and the Williamsport Bills as a way to honor those who were influential and important to the history of Bowman Field and baseball in Williamsport. The Hall of Fame went dormant in 1991 and was revived by the Williamsport Crosscutters in 2009.

Featured guests at this year's banquet include former Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies manager Clint Hurdle and Hall of Fame ESPN Baseball Analyst Tim Kurkjian. A portion of the proceeds from the event benefit the programs of Sojourner Truth Ministries. The evening will consist of a full-course dinner, live and silent auctions of sports memorabilia along with interviews and question and answer segments with the special guests.

The night will also feature the induction Chevy Troutman as the newest member of the Lycoming County Sports Walk. Troutman is Williamsport High School's all-time leading scorer and rebounder and led the Millionaires to a 1999 PA state title. With the University of Pittsburgh, he helped the Panthers to a 2003 Big East Championship and multiple appearances to the NCAA Tournament. Following college, the 6'8" power forward had a successful career as a pro on international basketball teams.

Tickets for the banquet can be purchased by calling the Cutters offices at (570) 326-3389 or ordered online at www.crosscutters.com. This event is a sell-out each year, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early. Business sponsorships for the event are also available.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from December 6, 2022

Cutters Director of Smiles to Join the Bowman Field Hall of Fame - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.