Cutters Coaching Staff Announced

Major League Baseball and the Williamsport Crosscutters have announced the coaching staff that will join new manager Ryan Hanigan in the dugout for the 2024 season.

Returning to the staff for a second year is pitching coach Anthony Markle . A 2005 graduate of Williamsport Area High School, Markle previously served as the hitting and defensive coach for the Empire State Greys of the Frontier League in 2022. He has been an assistant coach at both Calvary Christian and Dunedin High School in Clearwater, Florida since 2017. Markle played collegiately at Allegany Community College (MD) helping the team to a Division II JUCO World Series appearance in 2006. He was the bullpen catcher for the Crosscutters during the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

Joining the club as hitting/bench coach is long-time college coach Kenny Thomas . Thomas spent 34 seasons as a college baseball head coach, retiring after the 2021 campaign. He spent 12 years at Volunteer State Community College (TN) & 22 at Division II USC Aiken (SC) compiling an overall record of 1,279-639. Thomas led USC Aiken to a national #1 ranking during 2013 & 2017 regular season and is a 2-time National Junior College Athletic Association Eastern District Coach of the Year. Over 60 players he has coached have gone on to be drafted professionally. Thomas also served as a local scout for the New York Yankees (1980-81), Cincinnati Reds (1981-82), and St. Louis Cardinals (1982-88).

Rounding out Hanigan's staff will be coach Sean Miller who will be making his professional coaching debut. Miller was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 10th round of the 2015 draft out of USC Aiken, where he played under fellow Cutters' coach Kenny Thomas. An infielder, he played in the Twins and Orioles organizations from 2015-19, reaching as high as Triple-A. Since 2020, Miller has served as an assistant coach at his alma mater, USC Aiken (SC).

