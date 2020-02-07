Cutters Coaching Staff Announced for 2020 Season

The Philadelphia Phillies have announced that former Cutters catcher Milver Reyes will be the manager of the Williamsport Crosscutters for the 2020 season.

Reyes played a total of 74 games for Williamsport during the 2003 and 2004 seasons. While he managed only a .195 batting average with Williamsport, he arguably had the biggest hit in Cutters history with a 2-out single to drive in the winning run in the 11th inning of the third and deciding game of the 2003 NYPL Championship Series.

Reyes replaces Pat Borders who spent the past five seasons in Williamsport and holds the Cutters managerial career mark for wins (189). It was previously announced in January that Borders would be managing the Phillies Class-A Clearwater affiliate for the 2020 season.

Reyes was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2000 and played 11 seasons in the organization. He began his full-time coaching career in 2011 with the GCL Pirates and joined the Phillies organization in 2018 as a coach with Lakewood (A). He spent the 2019 season as manager of the GCL Phillies West.

Joining Reyes on the staff will be pitching coach Hector Berrios, hitting coach Joel McKeithan and coach Jonathan Prieto. Berrios, begins his 23rd year as a minor league pitching coach and his fifth in Williamsport. McKeithan, returns for his second season with the Crosscutters. He played collegiately at Vanderbilt and served as a hitting instructor at Driveline Baseball. Prieto begins his first season in the Phillies organization after spending 14 seasons with the Pirates as a minor league player (1998-2001) and coach (2010-19). Four of his seasons as a coach we spent in the New York-Penn League with Jamestown (2014) and West Virginia (2015-18).

Also named to the 2020 staff are athletic trainer Raul Perez and strength and conditioning coach Holly Hansing.

The Crosscutters 2020 home opener is scheduled for Friday, June 19 against the State College Spikes. MVP Membership Plans, Bonus Books and Mini-Plans are now available by calling (570) 326-3389, online at crosscutters.com or in-person at BB&T Ballpark.

