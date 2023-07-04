Cutters Close First Half With Win

It was an Independence Day explosion of offense that saw the Cutters earn a 12-8 win over the Spikes, closing out the first half of the season.

Zane Robbins worked a pair of scoreless frames, allowing just a walk, to earn his first win of the season. The right-hander did not allow a run over his four innings as a Cutter.

Joe Sullivan collected three RBI, with two coming on a double in the bottom of the 7th inning. Sullivan closed out the half with five doubles and 16 RBI, both led the club.

Stanley Tucker finished the night 1-for-1 with an RBI double, but he also stole his 15th base, giving him a share of the 1st half league lead.

The Cutters ended the first half with 15 home runs, which at the time of their win, was good for 2nd in the MLB Draft League as a team.

WP: Zane Robbins (1-0)

LP: Sam Walbridge (0-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 11-17

Next Game: Friday, July 7, 2023 at Frederick, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m..

Topps Tuesday/ Bogo Ticket Tuesday.

