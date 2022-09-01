Cutters Clinch Trip To Championship

September 1, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Game Highlights - With their win over the Thunder the Spikes loss, the Williamsport Crosscutters clinched a berth to the MLB Draft League Championship Game with three games left in the season.

Spencer Taack led the way on the mound for the Cutters, striking out a season-high nine batters over six innings of work. Taack allowed one unearned run, as he earned his third win of the season.

Brandon Kaminer earned his first save of the season, working a pair of scoreless frames, striking out three along the way.

Chris Swanberg collected a team-high three hits, finishing the night 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored. It was Swanberg's second three-hit game of the season.

EJ Taylor collected a pair of RBI, and Jesse Hall and Taylor Jackson each collected a pair of hits in the Cutters win.

WP: Spencer Taack (3-3)

LP: Jose Ledesma (0-5)

SV: Brandon Kaminer (1)

Next Game: Friday, September 2nd at Frederick Keys, 7:00p.m.

Next Home Game: Summer 2023

Promotions: Opening Night

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from September 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.