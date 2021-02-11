Cutters Calendar Sales Result in $1,750 Donation to Hope

February 11, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters recently announced a $1,750 donation to The Hope Foundation. The funds were raised from the sale of the first-ever Rhashan Wall Calendar-13 Months of Smiles. The exclusive limited-edition calendar features a picture of Rhashan West-Bey, the popular Cutters Director Smiles, each and every month.

Thanks to the generosity of Bower Electric of South Williamsport, all proceeds from the sale of the calendars were donated to The Hope Foundation, Rhashan's hand-picked charity. The foundation's mission is to drive funding to HOPE Enterprises, Inc. in the support of people with diverse abilities. Rhashan is a long-time

recipient of Hope services.

Copies of the Rhashan Wall Calendar-13 Months of Smiles can still be purchased online by visiting crosscutters.com. The calendars are $10 each with all the money being donated to The Hope Foundation.

The 2021 Williamsport Crosscutters home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25 at Historic Bowman Field as the Cutters begin play in the new MLB Draft League. MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans are now available online at crosscutters.com or by calling (570) 326-3389.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from February 11, 2021

Cutters Calendar Sales Result in $1,750 Donation to Hope - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.