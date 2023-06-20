Cutters Beat the 1st Place Keys

June 20, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Jake Wenninger worked an immaculate inning, pacing the Cutters pitchers, in Williamsport's 4-3 win over Frederick on Tuesday night.

Wenninger worked a season-high five innings, striking out a season-high nine batters. He allowed one run on one hit, but did not factor into the decision.

Jack Oberdorf gave the Cutters the lead for good in the bottom of the 8th, singling to left and scoring Stanley Tucker. It was Oberdorf's 9th RBI of the season.

Tucker finished the night 2-3 with a pair of singles, two stolen bases and two runs scored.

Keller Eberly earned his first win of the season in relief, working a pair of scoreless innings. He struck out three and was able to work around a lead off double in the 8th.

Jack Crowder picked up his second save of the season, tossing a scoreless frame in the 9th.

WP: Keller Eberly (1-0) LP: Nate Roof (0-1) SV: Jack Crowder (2) Crosscutters Record: 6-10

Next Game: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 vs Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 vs Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Knoebels Kids Night, Milton-Watsontown Night

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.