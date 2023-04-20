Cutters Announce Promotional Schedule for 25th Season

The Williamsport Crosscutters have released their promotional schedule for the 2023 season presented by UPMC.

The season opens Thursday, June 1 when the Cutters host the State College Spikes. Game times remain unchanged from last season with all Monday-Saturday games starting at 6:35pm. Sunday's feature a 4:05pm first pitch. The Cutters have 1:05pm games scheduled for July 4 and the final game of the season on September 2. Main gates open 1 hour prior to game time.

This season's promotional offerings include 5 fireworks shows, 2 bobblehead giveaways, 4 special performers, 5 Knoebels Kids Nights, celebrity appearances and special events tied to the team's 25th Anniversary Season.

The Cutters will rebrand as the Potato Capers for every Friday home game this season featuring all new jerseys and caps presented by Bower Electric. The name commemorates Dave Bresnahan who created baseball history using a potato in a trick play for the Williamsport Bills in 1987, leading to worldwide publicity that continues to this day. Exclusive Potato Caper merchandise is currently available online at crosscutters.com.

Other promotional highlights include;

Post-Game Fireworks every Saturday (June 10, July 1 & 22, August 5 & 12).

Entertainment by the Phillie Phanatic (June 12), Tiki Time (July 27), The Entertaining Elders (July 28) & Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act (August 4).

25th Anniversary Card Set Giveaway featuring players and memories from 25 years of Cutters Baseball (June 14).

Bobblehead giveaways featuring Phillies Legend Dick Allen in his 1962 Williamsport Grays uniform (June 30) and the Cutters Director of Smiles, Rhashan, celebrating his Bowman Field Hall of Fame induction (August 3).

The 7/11 $25K Challenge (July 11) when one lucky fan has a chance to win $25,000.

Autograph appearance by N.Y. Giant Super Bowl Champion Henry Hynoski (July 12).

Turn Back the Clock Night (July 18) featuring ticket prices and select concessions rolling back to prices from the Cutters inaugural season as we party like it's 1999.

Blue & White Football Night (July 21) with PSU play-by-play voice Steve Jones and Penn State ticket giveaways every inning.

Cutters Cruise Giveaway (August 11).

Again, this season, the Williamsport Crosscutters will feature special day of the week promotions where fans can take advantage of great specials and offers including;

Monday-Friday

Launch-a-Ball. A chance to win great prizes after the game.

Tuesdays

Topps Tuesdays. A free sample pack of 2023 Topps baseball cards for the first 1,000 fans & a chance to win a valuable Topps Gift Bag including a new box of Topps baseball cards.

BOGO Ticket Tuesday. Show your Giant Rewards card at the box office for BOGO Stadium Reserved tickets.

Charitable Tuesday. A different local non-profit is featured at the ballpark every Tuesday.

Wednesdays

Hump Day Happy Hour. $3 domestic pints and $1 off all craft beer pints until first pitch.

Thursdays

Thirsty Thursday. $3 domestic pints and $1 off all craft beer pints until 8pm.

Thank-You Thursday. Veterans and active-duty military receive two free stadium reserved tickets when showing military ID at the box office.

Sundays

Baseball Bingo. All fans age 18 play free for a chance to win one of 10 Shop Vacs given away.

Kids Run the Bases. After the game, all kids age 12 and under can come on the field and run the bases in "Boomer's Mad Dash"

The Cutters popular Community Nights will also be back this summer. All Community Night dates along with the full slate of 2023 promotions featuring full details can be viewed at crosscutters.com.

The Williamsport Crosscutters open their 25th anniversary season on June 1 hosting the State College Spikes at Muncy Bank Ballpark. MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans are now available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1 at 10am.

