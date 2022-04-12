Cutters Announce Military Salute

April 12, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced a new program to honor active and retired military members during the 2022 season.

The program, Military Salute, is presented by EQT and will honor an active or retired member of the armed forces in pregame ceremonies at every Cutters home game this season.

Cutters Vice President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi stated, "While our debt to those who have defended our freedom can never be repaid, we look forward to shining the spotlight on just some of the brave individuals from our area who are or have served our country. The Crosscutters are thrilled to be able to provide this well-deserved recognition to these men and women thanks to the support of our partner EQT."

To nominate someone for the Military Salute program, simply fill out the short online nomination form available at crosscutters.com. Those chosen will receive;

4 tickets to the selected Cutters game

A $25 Cutters gift card

Recognition on the field prior to the game

Ceremonial 1st pitch honors

Nominations will remain open until all 40 available spots have been filled.

The Crosscutters also support active and retired military with Thank You Thursdays presented by the Master Sgt. Sean Thomas Foundation and Hamilton Patriot. The program provides a free pair of tickets to any Thursday home game for those showing a military ID (active or veterans) at the box office.

The Crosscutters open the 2022 season on Thursday, June 2 against the State College Spikes. MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Books and Mini-Plans are now available. To order, call (570) 326-3389 or visit www.crosscutters.com. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 3 at 10am.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.