Cutters Announce Giveaway Slate for 2019 Season

Every Wednesday in April, the Williamsport Crosscutters will be revealing a piece of their 2019 promotional calendar in advance of the release of the full slate of events and promotions that is scheduled for May 3rd.

This week, the Cutters reveal the Promotional Giveaways planned for 2019. As in year's past, the Crosscutters have a wide variety of special, limited-edition giveaways for fans of all ages.

"Giveaways are a staple for all Minor League teams and we always strive to give fans a variety of fun items throughout the season" stated Gabe Sinicropi, the Williamsport Crosscutters Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations. "We want to thank all of our promotional partners who sponsor these giveaways. Without their support, we would not be able to offer these special collectibles to fans."

The Williamsport Crosscutters giveaway schedule for 2019 includes the following items;

(quantity & age restrictions apply to all giveaways;

- June 14 - 2019 Schedule Magnets presented by Protective Services & Backyard Broadcasting

- June 18 - Knoebels Bargain Night Ticket presented by Knoebels Amusement Resort

- July 17 & August 12 - Crosscutters Team Photos presented by Bayard Printing & Concepts Design Group

- July 23 - Cutters Puzzle Giveaway presented by UPMC

- August 3 - Super Hero Cape Giveaway

- August 7 - Cutters Team Card Sets presented by UPMC & Fox Sports Williamsport

August 22 - Bases Loaded Pin Giveaway #1 presented by the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau

August 24 - Bases Loaded Pin Giveaway #2 presented by the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau

August 29 - Boomer Bank Giveaway presented by UPMC & WZXR

The giveaway slate will grow with the announcement of the Local Legends Bobblehead Series, a total of five bobblehead giveaways planned for the 2019 season. That reveal is scheduled for April 24.

In addition to giveaways planned, the Crosscutters offer two money-saving clubs for fans to join;

Sr. Loggers Club presented by UPMC- For fans age 60 and over. For just $25, members receive free a stadium reserved ticket and meal voucher for every Sunday game along with a Sr. Loggers t-shirt.

Jr. Jacks Kids Club presented by Hoss's Steak & Sea House- It's FREE to join for kids age 12 and under. Members receive FREE stadium reserved tickets to any Monday-Thursday games during the 2019 season!

Fans can sign up for either club in person at BB&T Ballpark or by visiting crosscutters.com.

Upcoming promotional announcements include; April 17- Acts & Appearances, April 24- Local Legends Bobblehead Series and May 3- Full 2019 Promotional Schedule.

The 2019 season opens on June 14 when the Crosscutters host the rival State College Spikes at 7:05pm. Information on 2019 MVP Club ticket plans, Bonus Books, groups and corporate partnerships are available by visiting crosscutters.com or by calling (570) 326-3389.

