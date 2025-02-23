Cuteness Overload!
February 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
#mls #soccer #goals #kids
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 23, 2025
- Sporting KC Falls to Austin in MLS Opener - Sporting Kansas City
- San Jose Triumphant In New Coach Bruce Arena's Earthquakes Debut - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Draws 2-2 Against Charlotte FC on Saturday Night to Open MLS Campaign - Seattle Sounders FC
- Charlotte FC Drwas Seattle, 2-2 - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Battle Nashville SC to 0-0 Draw in 2025 MLS Season Opener - New England Revolution
- Columbus Crew Doubles-up on Chicago Fire FC, 4-2 - Columbus Crew SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Kicks off MLS Season Earning a Point Against Colorado Rapids at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- CF Montréal Edged, 3-2, by Atlanta United - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.