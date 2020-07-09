Cusin Becomes First Player Signed for 2020-21

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen signed rookie forward Ryan Cusin to a contract for the 2020-21 season on Thursday. Cusin becomes the first player signed ahead of next season for the Rivermen. 2020-21 Season Tickets are available now by calling (309)-680-3791, or emailing [email protected] to learn more.

Cusin, 25, was one of multiple collegiate players signed to an Amateur Tryout Offer (ATO) by the club last season. The Michigan native capitalized on his opportunity, scoring his first pro goal less than four minutes into his debut game with the Rivermen against Birmingham March 6. He would tally another goal later that weekend on Roanoke.

"I would like to thank Jean-Guy Trudel and the entire organization for giving me this opportunity," said Cusin on being signed for the 2020-21 season. "It's something I have worked towards my whole life. I am very excited to show Peoria what I can do and I think I did a little bit already with the short stint I had (last season)."

"My expectations for my first full year as a pro is to win a championship and hang a banner; that's what I'm coming to do in Peoria."

Prior to his ATO signing, Cusin wrapped up his college career at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls (same college as Rivermen Captain Alec Hagaman). He registered 33 points in 29 games during his senior year at the NCAA-DIII level. Ryan also experienced playing division III hockey for both Adrian College and UMass-Boston; the latter of which he was honored as New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Rookie of the Year.

"He can score goals and produce at this level," said Rivermen Head Coach Jean-Guy Trudel. "Ryan brought a lot of energy to our group in those games he played with us. I think he's a great player who will continue to get better as he develops here in Peoria."

