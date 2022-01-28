CurveFest Celebrates First Day of Individual Ticket Sales at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, February 26

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve will kick off the 2022 summer of fun at Peoples Natural Gas Field with CurveFest on Saturday, February 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CurveFest will give fans their first opportunity to purchase single game tickets and the first 200 fans that purchase at PNG Field will receive a Curve Winter Headband, presented by Ravine. Fans who purchase tickets for Opening Night at CurveFest will receive an additional complimentary ticket, of equal or lesser value, to any other April or May 2022 home game.

Single game ticket sales for the 2022 season will go on sale online at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 26.

CurveFest is also the first opportunity for Curve Season Ticket Holders, Mini Plan holders, Package Holders and Silver Steamers to pick up their tickets for the 2022 campaign. Packages and plans are on sale now.

Fans will also have a great opportunity to sign up children ages 3-12 years old for the Ritchey's Dairy Curve Kids' Club to receive a free ticket to 11 Sunday home games. Upgraded memberships are available as part of the Curve's Little Locos that includes additional ticket vouchers, a customized team box with Curve gear and the opportunity to throw out a first pitch at a 2022 Curve Game.

Fans attending CurveFest are encouraged to park in the Red or Tan lots to purchase their tickets at the VIP ticket window.

The event will feature complimentary food from Frederick's Meat Market, a fire pit from Beck's Maintenance as well as auditions for 2022 National Anthem and God Bless America performers. Individuals and small groups are invited to try out, lyrics will be provided upon request and no CDs, tapes, emails or digital submissions will be accepted. Registration for National Anthem and God Bless America Auditions will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 12:30 p.m.

The Curve are slated to begin the 2022 season on Friday, April 8 with a three-game series against the Harrisburg Senators. For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

