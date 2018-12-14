Curve to Host National Anthem Tryouts in Somerset, Altoona

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve will host their annual National Anthem Auditions at the Somerset Courthouse on January 19 and in Altoona at Logan Valley Mall on February 2, the team announced on Friday. Singers will be able to audition for a chance to sing the "Star Spangled Banner" or "God Bless America" at Peoples Natural Gas Field during the upcoming season.

The first auditions will be held on Saturday, January 19 at the Somerset Courthouse as part of the town's Fire & Ice Festival. Registration will open that morning at 9:30 a.m. and the singing tryouts will take place from 10 a.m. through noon.

Tryouts in Altoona will take place on Saturday, February 2 at Logan Valley Mall. Registration for the event will open at 9:30 a.m. and the auditions will begin at 10 a.m. and run until noon.

Anthem lyrics will be provided upon requests. No CDs, tapes, emails or digital submissions will be accepted.

Those who have (or are) contacted by a member of the Curve front office staff do not need to come to the tryouts.

The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open their home schedule on Thursday, April 11 at 6 p.m. against the Akron RubberDucks. Season Tickets, Mini Plans and Flex Books are currently on sale by phone at 877.99.CURVE, online at AltoonaCurve.com or in person at the Peoples Natural Gas Field offices.

