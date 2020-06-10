Curve to Host Fourth of July Fireworks at PNG Field

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve and WTAJ announced on Wednesday that the Fabulous Fourth of July Fireworks event, presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery and Martin's Food, will be held at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, July 4.

WTAJ will air the fireworks display during a 30-minute television special from 9:30 to 10 p.m. on July 4. Additionally, the flagship radio home of the Curve, Talk Radio WRTA, will simulcast the fireworks soundtrack on 98.5 FM and 1240 AM.

"We are thrilled to team up with our friends at WTAJ for what is sure to be an incredible event at the ballpark," said Curve general manager Derek Martin. "This event will give everyone in Central Pennsylvania the opportunity to share the experience of Fourth of July fireworks in the safe comfort of their own home."

"2020 has been a year like no other. The residents of our community are resilient. We are excited to partner with the Altoona Curve and bring some joy to everyone with this fireworks show," said WTAJ president/general manager Phil Dubrow.

The Altoona Curve, 2010 and 2017 Eastern League Champions, have been the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 1999. For more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com or call 877.99.CURVE. The Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365 with curbside pickup on Fridays from 1-4 p.m.

