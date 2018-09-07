Curve to Hold Community Active Shooter Training

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, Gittings Protective Security Inc. and the Blair County Chamber of Commerce Safety Committee will host Active Shooter Community training on Thursday, September 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The purpose of this event is to train businesses, their employees and the general public on what to do if they are involved in an active shooter event.

"Active shooter scenarios can happen anywhere, any time, to anyone," said Bubba Fatula, Director of Training and Threat Preparedness for Gittings Protective Security Inc. "We hope we're wrong, but this just might be the most important training you'll ever attend."

"To be able to take your employees, managers, and supervisors to an event like this for a small investment is an opportunity that doesn't come around very often," said Stacy Hoover, Vice-President, Events & Technology for the Blair County Chamber of Commerce. "This is something every business in our region should consider attending."

"We want to make sure that we are prepared if the situation would occur," said Derek Martin, General Manager for the Altoona Curve. "Not only is it important to be prepared as an organization, but I feel it is equally important to offer the training to businesses and members of the community at a very low cost. This isn't an event to make money, it's an event to make people safer and more aware to potential threats."

The cost is $100 per business for unlimited employees and $5 per person for the general public. A mixer event will follow from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Parking will be free and general admission.

Limited space available. To reserve a seat, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office.

