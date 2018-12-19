Curve to Debut Newman and Kramer Bobblehead in July 2019

December 19, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve announced on Wednesday the first highlight to the 2019 promotional schedule with a unique bobblehead featuring Kevin Newman and Kevin Kramer. The Newman and Kramer bobblehead giveaway is scheduled for Saturday, July 27 when the Curve host the Richmond Flying Squirrels and will be handed out to the first 1,000 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field, presented by Nuts For You.

"We are excited to partner with the Curve on this really fun giveaway in 2019," said Jerry Long, the Owner of Nuts For You. "This will be one of the best promotional items in Minor League Baseball next season and I know the Curve will do a fantastic job with it."

Leading the way on 13 giveaways, including five bobbleheads, for the Curve in 2019, the Newman and Kramer double bobble will be the first Curve bobblehead featuring two former players together. In 2013, the Curve gave away a three-player "Killer Shark" bobblehead with bullpen staples Tony Watson, Jared Hughes and Justin Wilson.

"This is one promotion we at the Curve could not wait to let our fans know about," said Curve General Manager Derek Martin. "We have a great relationship with Nuts For You and are happy they are on board with a bobblehead that our fans will go nuts over."

The Curve's 2017 double-play combination will be featured as the character that shares their name in the popular 1990s sitcom "Seinfeld", with Kevin Newman dressed as the Postman and Kevin Kramer in a yellow button-down shirt with a brown jacket.

Linked together from the draft to the major leagues, the Pirates' first (Newman) and second-round (Kramer) selections in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft each made their Major League debuts for Pittsburgh during the 2018 season. Newman saw his first action on August 16 against the Chicago Cubs while Kramer played in his first big league game on September 5 against the Cincinnati Reds following a September call-up.

Flex Books for the 2019 season are now 20 percent off until December 31. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the Peoples Natural Gas Field offices.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from December 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.