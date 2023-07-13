Curve Set to Retire No. 21 in Honor of Roberto Clemente

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are pleased to announce Clemente Night on Friday, July 21, when the Curve host the Reading Fightin Phils at Peoples Natural Gas Field at 6 p.m. The Curve will officially retire the No. 21 uniform in honor of the former Pirates star. The No. 21 will be the second number retired in franchise history, joined by Adam Hyzdu's No. 16.

The retirement ceremony will take place prior to the game at approximately 5:40 p.m., fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats for the ceremony. The No. 21 plaque commemorating the number retirement will be unveiled in right field at Peoples Natural Gas Field, hung 21 feet above the ground. Representatives from The Clemente Museum in Pittsburgh will be on hand with a game used Clemente bat, jerseys, and other memorabilia.

"Roberto Clemente is one of the most impactful people in the Pirates rich history, a tradition we are thrilled to help write each season in Altoona," said Curve General Manager, Nate Bowen.

One of the most impactful figures in the history of the game, Roberto Clemente won the National League's batting title four times and was named the league's MVP in 1966 while suiting up for the Pirates. In 2,433 games played, Clemente recorded 3,000 hits, 240 home runs and 1,305 RBI and recorded a career .317 batting average.

He was originally acquired by the Pirates through the Rule V draft and is often referred to as one of the greatest players to be selected in the draft's history. His No. 21 was retired by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1973 and is not worn by any of the team's affiliates.

Despite his impressive numbers on the field, his greatness was not limited to the diamond. His humanitarian efforts made him a hero to people in his home, Puerto Rico. He often held free baseball clinics for children in Puerto Rico, and after an earthquake struck Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, Clemente became the honorary chairman of an earthquake relief committee that raised $150,000. Tragically, on New Years Eve in 1972, he died when the plane he was on to deliver supplies crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

