Curve Organize Online Raffles and Auctions for COVID-19 Relief

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, are hosting a series of online raffles through the end of April to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Several pieces of Curve memorabilia are up for grabs with the funds aiding The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Schedule of raffle and auction items:

Cole Tucker autographed BP jersey auction (April 21-30)

Andy Van Slyke autographed baseball raffle (April 21-22)

Ballpark Experience raffle - Loco seat visit and goody bag (April 23-24)

Valid for any 2020 or 2021 home game

2017 championship team autographed, uncut card set raffle (April 25-26)

Ballpark Experience raffle - four tickets and watch fireworks from the field (April 27-28)

Valid for any 2020 or 2021 home firework date

Gerrit Cole autographed program raffle (April 29-30)

The LiveSource app will host each raffle and auction. Instructions for how to download the app and view the items can be found here. Raffle items can be won for as little as $3, the cost of a single digital raffle ticket. Additional chances can be purchased at the buyer's discretion. Each raffle and auction item closes at 9 p.m. on the last date of each event.

St. Vincent de Paul has put major fundraising programs on hold but continues to operate their Kitchen and Food Distribution Program during the pandemic to help feed those in need.

The Altoona Curve, 2010 and 2017 Eastern League Champions, have been the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 1999. The Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365 at AltoonaCurve.com.

