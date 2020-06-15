Curve Offering Ballpark Dining Thursday, Happy Hour on Friday

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve are welcoming people back to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Thursday, June 18 with a new dine-in option for fans and families to enjoy an expanded menu of their ballpark favorites along with the return of the Curve Burger Drive-Through service. The Curve will also host Happy Hour at the ballpark with live entertainment on Friday, June 19.

From 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, guests will be able to enjoy a Curve Burger at the ballpark for the first time in 2020 and the menu will also include chicken finger baskets, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, french fries, bottled water, soda and beer. Upon arrival, food can be ordered from the concession stand on the first base side and packaged condiments will also be available. Dine-in seating will be available by reservation only. Reservations can be made online or by contacting Jess Knott at 814-283-3130 or [email protected] Seating will be spaced out at 28 tables along the main concourse and reservations will be for one-hour increments.

Take-out Curve Burgers are required to be pre-ordered for a scheduled pick-up time between 4-7 p.m. Each Curve Burger order is $9 and includes a bag of chips. Pre-orders can be made online or by contacting Jess Knott at 814-283-3130 or [email protected]

Happy Hour at the ballpark will run from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 19 and will feature live music from Eric McCrum. In addition to alcohol sales, the concession stand will offer hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chicken finger baskets, french fries, soda and water. To adhere to state guidelines, attendance will be limited to 250 people. Those that wish to attend should RSVP to Nate Bowen at 814-283-3118 or [email protected]

The Stockyard Team Store will be open for in-person shopping during both events and is also open online at AltoonaCurve.com 24/7/365 with curbside pick-up available on Fridays from 1-4 p.m.

