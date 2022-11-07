Curve Charities Inaugural Gala Set for Saturday, February 4

November 7, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Altoona Curve Charities, a 501c3 organization, are pleased to announce the inaugural Curve Charities Roaring Twenties Gala on Saturday, February 4 will take place at the Jaffa Shrine.

The fundraiser features a special appearance from Curve alumni and former Pittsburgh Pirate Neil Walker as well as live music from local party rock band, Shallow 9, and a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia and several Curve-related items.

Walker, now a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates Broadcast team, played two seasons with Altoona in 2006 and 2007 before making his major league debut with the Pirates in 2009. His 12-year major league career included seven years with the Pirates and stops with the New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees, Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies; concluding after the 2020 season. In 1,306 career games, he produced a .267 batting average, 238 doubles, 22 triples, 149 home runs and 609 RBI.

The themed gala will take place at the Jaffa Shrine, located at 2200 Broad Ave in Altoona, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $100 for two tickets (individual tickets cannot be purchased) and includes dinner and a limited open bar. The event will conclude at 10:00 p.m.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, and packages include unique advertising opportunities, a package of tickets to the Gala as well as access to a Pre-event VIP reception for attending representatives. For more information on Sponsorship opportunities, including pricing, contact Jess Knott at JKnott@altoonacurve.com

For more information on the gala, click here.

Altoona Curve Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization devoted to supporting local youth programs and organizations that promote exercise, health, activity and education for the betterment of youth and community. Altoona Curve Charities provides support to local organizations for the betterment of Altoona and the surrounding areas.

Altoona Curve Charities will enable the Altoona Curve to support more programs that align with our mission. Charitable contributions of both time and funds will allow for continued expansion of our existing community relations department programs both in Altoona and the surrounding area.

For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from November 7, 2022

Curve Charities Inaugural Gala Set for Saturday, February 4 - Altoona Curve

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.