Curve Burger Drive-Through Service Coming to PNG Field on May 5

April 30, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. - Despite the novel coronavirus delaying the Minor League Baseball season, the Altoona Curve are offering fans the opportunity to enjoy a Curve Burger, or two, with a curbside take-out service on Tuesday, May 5 from 4-7 p.m.

Fans must place Curve Burger pre-orders online or by calling 814-283-3130 to reserve pick-up times for curbside service. No on-site orders will be accepted. Online orders can be placed by clicking this link. A Curve representative will contact each customer to collect payment and confirm pick-up information.

The drive-up service will be available at the home plate entrance on the north side of the stadium. All Curve Burger orders must be pre-ordered and no condiments will be available. There is a five burger limit per order and only 270 Curve Burgers are available for purchase. Each burger will cost $9 and includes a bag of chips.

The Altoona Curve, 2010 and 2017 Eastern League Champions, have been the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 1999. For more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2020

Curve Burger Drive-Through Service Coming to PNG Field on May 5 - Altoona Curve

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.