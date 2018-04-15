Curve and SeaWolves Postponed on Sunday
April 15, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release
ERIE, Pa. - Sunday's game between the Altoona Curve and the Erie SeaWolves has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Saturday, June 23.
The make-up double-header on June 23 will begin at 4:35 p.m. at Erie's UPMC Park and will consist of two seven-inning games.
The Curve open a four-game series in Akron on Monday night. First pitch at Canal Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Mitch Keller (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound for his second start of 2018.
The Curve return home to open a three-game series against Richmond on Friday night. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2018
- Curve and SeaWolves Postponed on Sunday - Altoona Curve
- SeaWolves and Curve Postponed on Sunday - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.