Curve and SeaWolves Postponed on Sunday

April 15, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





ERIE, Pa. - Sunday's game between the Altoona Curve and the Erie SeaWolves has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Saturday, June 23.

The make-up double-header on June 23 will begin at 4:35 p.m. at Erie's UPMC Park and will consist of two seven-inning games.

The Curve open a four-game series in Akron on Monday night. First pitch at Canal Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Mitch Keller (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound for his second start of 2018.

The Curve return home to open a three-game series against Richmond on Friday night. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.