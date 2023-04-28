Curve and Fightins Washed out Friday

April 28, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







READING, Pa. - Friday's game between Reading and Altoona was postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, April 29 at First Energy Stadium in Reading beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a pair of 7-inning games. RHP Aaron Shortridge will start game one for the Curve with RHP Matt Eckelman slated for game two.

Altoona returns home to PNG Field on Tuesday, May 9 to take on the Akron RubberDucks. The Curve are proud to celebrate 25 years of memories in Curve, PA throughout the 2023 season. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.