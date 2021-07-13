Curtiss Shines In MLB Rehab Assignment

BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Snappers (28-33) played another classic with the Quad Cities River Bandits (39-20) but came up a run short in a 6-5 loss in Tuesday's series opener.

John Curtiss started on the hill for the Snappers. The major leaguer shined in his rehab assignment. He threw seven pitches in his one inning of work. All seven pitches were strikes. He struck out two batters in the process.

Quad Cities was the first to score with a three-run third inning on home runs from William Hancock and Michael Massey. The Snappers tied the game with runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings. However, the River Bandits scored three in the sixth to make it 6-3.

Down by three runs, Beloit scored on an RBI groundout from Griffin Conine and an RBI single from Will Banfield. The Snappers couldn't find the tying run in the eighth or ninth and fell 6-5 to the River Bandits.

Beloit's Top Performers: Thomas Jones was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a double. Bubba Hollins extended his hit streak to eight games with an RBI double. Kameron Misner was 2-for-4 with a double and triple.

