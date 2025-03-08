Curtis Dickson with a Spectacular Goal vs. Buffalo Bandits

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video







One-handed, underhand FILTH from Curtis Dickson for his SOCK TRICK goal Ã°Å¸Â¤Â®Ã°Å¸ËÂ±

fyi #SCtop10 this is why he's called Superman

