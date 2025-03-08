Sports stats



NLL Calgary Roughnecks

Curtis Dickson Hero HL vs. BUF

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video


It's an 8-point night for Curtis Dickson as @NLLRoughnecks take down Buffalo.

Watch Dickson's sock trick

Check out the Calgary Roughnecks Statistics

National Lacrosse League Stories from March 8, 2025


