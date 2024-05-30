Curt Miller Inducted into MAC Hall of Fame

May 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Sparks Head Coach Curt Miller was inducted into the Mid-American Conference Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 after coaching at Bowling Green State University from 2001-2012, resulting in the most NCAA appearances and regular season titles for any women's basketball coach in MAC history. He is the first MAC women's basketball coach and 12th person affiliated with Bowling Green to receive this honor.

In 11 seasons with the Falcons, Miller went 258-92 with a MAC record of 135-41 which is the highest winning percentage in BGSU women's basketball History and 2nd highest in MAC history. The six-time MAC Coach of the Year lead his teams to eight MAC regular season championships, five tournament championships and eight straight post season appearances including the 2007 squad which was the first ever MAC and BGSU team to make the Sweet Sixteen.

This marks Miller's fifth Hall of Fame induction, including the BGSU Athletics Hall of Fame, Pennsylvania Sports HOF, Girard High School "Hive of Fame", and Colorado State 1998-99 team HOF. Joining Miller in the 2024 MAC Hall of Fame class are Jordan Lynch (Northern Illinois, football), Sarah Obras (Ball State, volleyball), Nick Saban (Kent State, football and baseball; Toledo - football coach), Jessica Simpson (Miami, softball) and Frank Solich (Ohio, football coach).

"On behalf of the Sparks organization I want to send a big congratulations to Curt on his induction into the MAC Hall of Fame," said General Manager Raegan Pebley. "These kinds of moments are so significant in a coach's career and he deserves to be celebrated by the MAC, his family, and former staff and players."

