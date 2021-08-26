Curry Helps Captains Stymie Loons to Snap Skid

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains (53-46) rode behind 5.1 shutout innings by Xzavion Curry to beat the Great Lakes Loons (53-46) on Thursday night. The Captains beat the Loons, 6-1, to tie Great Lakes for first place in the High-A Central League East Division.

After both teams went hitless through the first two innings, the Captains got their first base runner in the third inning on a Raynel Delgado leadoff walk. He swiped second to get in scoring position. With two outs Christian Cairo walked to put runners on first and second, then Loons' starter Hyun-il Choi balked both runners into scoring position. José Tena delivered the first hit of the night with two outs, lining a single to right field that drove in both Delgado and Cairo to put the Captains ahead 2-0.

The Captains added a run in the fourth. Bobby Bradley worked a leadoff walk and Jhonkensy Noel followed with a single through the left side. Johnathan Rodríguez came up next and hit a fly ball to right field Bradley tagged up and sprinted for third when Andy Pages made the catch. Pages' throw to third, however, bounced away and Bradley scampered home to give the Captains a 3-0 lead.

Lake County added three runs in the seventh inning to lead 5-0. Delgado drew his second leadoff walk of the night to begin the inning. With one out Julian Escobedo hit a high bouncing ball that skipped over the Loons first baseman Brandon Lewis' head down the right field line. Loons right fielder Andy Pages lost his footing as he fielded the ball in foul ground and Delgado scored from first on an Escobedo triple. Cairo was up next and he yanked a single to left to drive in Escobedo. After the Cairo single, Tena was hit by a pitch and Joe Naranjo walked to load the bases. With the bases juiced Cairo came home on a wild pitch to cap the scoring in the seventh.

Great Lakes made a final push in the top of the ninth. Eddys Leonard and Andy Pages ripped back to back singles to open the frame. With one out Jorbit Vargas was hit by a pitch and Ryan January walked to force in a run making the score 6-1, Captains.

Curry (5-1) spun 5.1 shutout innings to earn the win. He allowed three hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

Hyun-il Choi (0-1) took the loss as the Great Lakes starter. He allowed three runs on two hits and three walks to go with three strikeouts.

Jerson Ramirez (11) entered with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth, recording the final two outs including a strikeout to earn the save.

Aaron Civale is scheduled to make a rehab start in game four of the six-game series on Friday night. First pitch at Classic Park is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

