Currie in Double Overtime Sends Condors to Game 6 on Monday

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (5-4) forced Game 6 with a 2-1, double overtime victory against the San Diego Gulls (6-3) on Saturday in front of a crowd of 7,226. C Josh Currie scored the game-winner at 13:02 of the second overtime as G Stuart Skinner, making his first start of the Calder Cup Playoffs, stopped 45 of 46 shots. Game 6 is on Monday in San Diego.

SERIES SCHEDULE AND RESULTS:

San Diego leads series, 3-2

Game 1 - San Diego 3, BAKERSFIELD 2 (4 OT)

Game 2 - San Diego 4, BAKERSFIELD 1

Game 3 - Bakersfield 7, SAN DIEGO 6 (OT)

Game 4 - SAN DIEGO 4, Bakersfield 2

Game 5 - BAKERSFIELD 2, San Diego 1 (2OT)

Game 6 - Monday, May 13 @ San Diego 7 p.m.

Game 7* - Wednesday, May 15 @ BAKERFSIELD 7 p.m. (GAME "F")

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (6th) deflected a point shot on the power play; Assists: Malone, Bouchard; Time of goal: 9:30; BAK leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK - 10, SD - 8 SECOND PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: LW Kevin Roy (2nd) on an odd man rush finished off a passing sequence at the top of the crease; Assists: Tropp, Steel; Time of goal: 10:44; Game tied, 1-1

SHOTS: BAK- 9, SD - 11 THIRD PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK- 5, SD - 6 DOUBLE OVERTIME: C Josh Currie (1st) from the slot off a face-off; Assists: Benson, Jones; Time of goal: 13:02; BAK wins, 2-1

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Currie (BAK) 2. Gambardella (BAK) 3. Skinner (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/4 ; SD - 0/2

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 44; SD - 46

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (2-0; 46/45) ; SD - Glass (5-3; 44/42)

All told, the series has been played in 397:55; the longest series in time played in Calder Cup Playoff history was Albany and Philadelphia in 2008 (513:36)

The teams have played 97:55 worth of overtimes in the series; the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs record is 113:49 set by Rochester and New Haven in 1982

The series has featured seven total overtime periods

The Condors are now 2-1 in overtime games this postseason

C Brad Malone is second in the AHL Playoffs scoring race with 12 points (4g-8a)

LW Joe Gambardella is t-2nd in goals with six

Scratches: Wells, Montoya, Callahan, Yamamoto, Labrie, Marody, Stukel, Bear, Manning, Esposito, Christoffer

