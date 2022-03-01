Current MLB Lockout Does Not Affect the Fresno Grizzlies

Please see below for a statement from the Fresno Grizzlies regarding the postponement of the first two series of the Major League Baseball regular season:

Although we are excited and encouraged by the progress made by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association in attempts to reach a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, we are as disappointed as all baseball fans that the MLB regular season will not be starting on time. We are hopeful that a resolve can be reached soon and that Spring Training can begin in a timely manner.

We would like to remind our fans that the current Major League Baseball Lockout only impacts players on active 40-man rosters and free agents. The Minor League Baseball schedule, including the Fresno Grizzlies' schedule, will continue as planned. We are excited to see our community fill Chukchansi Park for Opening Night on April 8 and tickets are on sale now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

