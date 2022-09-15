Cultec and New Haven Brewing Join 22-23 Partnership with Hat Tricks

DANBURY, CT - The Hat Tricks are partnering with Cultec Inc. for the 2022-23 season and its President Bob DiTullio.

Cultec Inc. manufactures its own chambers that help in stormwater management and has been partner with the Danbury Hat Tricks since 2019.

DiTullio commented, "We want to rally behind our hometown team and continue on with our support for the Hat Tricks. The team goes way beyond just the performance on the ice, it's about being the hometown team and all the part of the community it touches."

For further information on Cultec check out www.cultec.com

For information on Danbury Hat Tricks tickets, contact Chris Lynch at clynch@danburyhattricks.com.

The Danbury Hat Tricks have announced an official partnership with New Haven Nighthawk Brewing Company.

New Haven Nighthawk Brewing Company is owned and operated by Jeffrey Haynes and is brewed and bottled by Overshores Brewing Company at The Beeracks in East Haven, CT. The Nighthawks name comes from the New Haven Nighthawks AHL team, which played from 1972-1992.

As part of the sponsorship, Hat Tricks fans will be able to enjoy Nighthawks beers at Danbury Arena. Additionally, New Haven Nighthawk Brewing Company will be a part of special promotional events such as "New Haven Night" throughout the season.

"We're excited to be able to partner again with New Haven Nighthawks," Hat Tricks President Herm Sorcher said. "They've been with us since 2019 and it has been off the charts popular - simply put - the fans love it!!"

The Danbury Hat Tricks open the 2022-23 season on October 21st at Danbury Arena. Season tickets are currently on sale for $275.

To secure your seats, contact Herm Sorcher at hsorcher@danburyice.com.

For more information on New Haven Nighthawk Brewing Company,

visit https://newhavennighthawkbrewing.com/.

For further information on the team, check out www.danburyhattricks.com or call the team office at 203-794-1704.

