Culpepper Impresses in 5-3 Loss to Threshers

CLEARWATER, Fla. - C.J. Culpepper tossed four impressive innings in his Low-A debut Wednesday, but the Mighty Mussels lost 5-3 to the Clearwater Threshers at BayCare Ballpark.

Culpepper did not allow an earned run over four innings, surrendering just one hit while fanning two. His fastball averaged 94.3 mph and topped out at 97.5 mph.

The Mussels (2-3) erased a pair of deficits in a back-and-forth game. Trailing 3-2 in the top of the seventh, Jorel Ortega walked before stealing second. With two outs, Dalton Shuffield reached on a throwing error, chasing home Ortega to tie the game at 3-3.

In a tie game in the bottom of the seventh, Jordan Viars walked to lead off the inning against Mussels reliever Juan Mendez (0-1). After an Otto Kemp single, Jordan Dissin advanced the runners to second and third on a bunt. After a walk loaded the bases, Justin Crawford drove a two-run double to the wall in left center to give Clearwater a 5-3 lead.

Fort Myers managed only five hits in the loss but did draw a season-high eight walks. The Mighty Mussels finished 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners.

They'll look to break through with a win against the Threshers at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. LHP Develson Aria is set to make his season debut for the Mussels. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

