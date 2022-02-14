Culbreth Adds Consistency to Birds Rotation for '22

SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries are happy to announce that LHP Ty Culbreth will return for the 2022 season.

"I'm very excited to have Ty Culbreth back in our rotation for the 2022 season," said Canaries manager Mike Meyer. "He has been one of the most consistent starters for us over the last two seasons, and I expect him to make a big jump in development this season."

A third-year Canary, Culbreth made seven starts for the club en route to the American Association Finals in 2020. He went 3-2 with a 6.32 ERA, 27 strikeouts and 11 walks. He returned for the 2021 campaign, accumulating a 7-9 record with a 5.54 ERA. He struck out 101 and walked 41 in 112 innings pitched.

"Ty worked really hard on his mechanical changes last year to make sure he stayed healthy for the entire season and I look for him to now improve on his understanding of who he is as a pitcher," said Meyer.

Culbreth pitched collegiately at the University of Texas. He went 14-9 with a 3.47 ERA in four years with the historic Longhorns program.

The Colorado Rockies selected the Bryan, Texas native in the 8th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He played for their affiliates in Grand Junction, Asheville and Lancaster before reaching the AA level in 2019 with the Hartford Yard Goats.

The lefty got out to a hot start in 2021. After dealing with a shoulder injury the year before, Culbreth won each of his first five decisions, a stretch that included a dominant six-inning shutout performance in his season debut May 20 vs. Winnipeg.

"Ty is a gamer who has given us a chance to win every time he has toed the rubber over the last two seasons," said Canaries Vice President of Baseball and Stadium Operations Duell Higbe. "We believe that the best is yet to come and expect a really strong 2022 campaign out of him."

The Sioux Falls Canaries will open their 2022 home schedule May 20th vs. the Milwaukee Milkmen at The Birdcage. The team's full 100-game schedule is now available.

The Birds will play 50 games at The Birdcage this year, including seven games in the month of May. Upgrades at the stadium, an enhanced fan experience and plenty of fun, family-friendly promos will be implemented in the 2022 season.

