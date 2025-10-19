Cue the #spookyszn Celly! #CFL #CFLFootball
Published on October 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from October 18, 2025
- Stamps Clinch West Playoff Berth - Calgary Stampeders
- Stampeders Clinch West Division Playoff Berth - Calgary Stampeders
- Lions Win! BC Wins Fifth Straight with 37-24 Thumping of Elks - CFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.