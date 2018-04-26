'Cuda Blanked 6-0, Roadrunners Take 2-1 Series Lead

April 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





Tucson, AZ - The San Jose Barracuda (1-2) allowed a goal within the first three minutes and never managed to get back into the game, falling 6-0 to the Tucson Roadrunners (2-1) on Wednesday night at the Tucson Convention Center in game three of the best-of-five series.

Just two minutes and 27 seconds into the first, Michael Bunting (1) awoke a packed TCC as he wired a pass from Dylan Strome past Antoine Bibeau from the low slot. Lawson Crouse (2) would extend his clubs lead from close range on the power-play to make it 2-0 at 12:47. After Tucson's third goal was waved off for goaltender interference, the Roadrunners would complete the three-goal period when Lane Pederson (2) snapped a shot far-side as he streaked down the left wing at 16:16.

In the second, despite outshooting the Roadrunners 12-to-five, the Barracuda would allow the only two goals of the frame as Mike Sislo (1) tipped in a point shot at 6:53 and then Andrew Campbell (1) blasted a slapper from the right side. Bibeau was pulled from the game after allowing five goals on 15 shots.

In the third, Mario Kempe (2) beat Stephon Williams over the right shoulder at the 53-second mark to give Tucson a commanding 6-0 lead that they would ride to the end of the 60-minute contest.

Bibeau (1-2) took the loss after allowing five goals on 15 shots in 34 minutes and 19 seconds of work. Stephon Williams worked the final 25 minutes and 41 seconds, allowing one goal on eight shots. Adin Hill (2-1) earned the shutout by making 21 saves.

The Barracuda and Roadrunners continue their best-of-five series on Friday at the TUCC with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. Listen live on AM 1220 KDOW and watch at AHLLive.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.