Cubs Trounce Whitecaps 7-1, Earn Series Split

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The Cubs scored early and often on Sunday in another complete performance against the Whitecaps. The win gave South Bend a 3-3 series split and across the six games the Cubs outscored West Michigan by 13 runs.

Dylan Smith made the start for the home team and retired the first five batters of the game before the Cubs got to him with a two-out rally in the second. Pablo Aliendo singled and moved up to two bases on wild pitches before scoring on a BJ Murray single. Aliendo went 2-for-3 on the afternoon, scoring twice and driving in a run, while Murray wound up 2-for-4 with two RBI's and a run scored.

The bottom of the Cubs lineup led the way with Aliendo and Murray in the six and seven spots and then Kevin Made and Fabian Pertuz following behind. In the fourth inning Aliendo, Murray and Made reached consecutievly with one out, chasing Smith and forcing the Caps to turn to the bullpen. Matt Walked came in to face Pertuz and the first pitch he threw of the game was laced into the left field corner for a two-run double. Pete Crow-Armstrong followed Pertuz with a sac-fly to give the Cubs a 4-0 lead.

In a series in which the Cub pitching staff stymied the home team's offense consistency throughout the six-game series, a four run lead felt more than enough.

Daniel Palencia dealt again for South Bend, putting forth his third performance in his last four starts in which he didn't allow a run. He went four inning allowing just two hits and gave way to Adam Laskey who tossed two perfect frames. Joe Nahas went the seventh and eighth allowing just one run and Sheldon Reed shut the door in the ninth.

The Cubs offense added a run in the fifth on an Aliendo RBI single and another run in the ninth on Owen Caissie's RBI double, his fourth extra-base hit in the last 3 games. West Michigan scored their lone run on a sac-fly from Carlos Mendoza in the eighth.

With Beloit's loss and South Bend's win, the Cubs lead in the West Division is back back to five games, with just 12 games to go. The Cubs return home for their final homestand of the series which starts at 7:05 ET on Tuesday. South Bend will take on the Lansing Lugnuts next, who they have not faced this year and haven't played at Four Winds Field since 2019.

