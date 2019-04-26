Cubs Sneak Past Late TinCaps Rally and Win 7-4
April 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release
South Bend, IN: For the second straight day, the South Bend Cubs led the Fort Wayne TinCaps about halfway through the action from Four Winds Field. After dropping last night's game 12-6, South Bend survived a late Fort Wayne rally in the late innings to win 7-4.
As usual, the South Bend offense continued to shine moving into the weekend. In five straight games, Buddy Bailey's crew has scored at least five runs. Tonight, the bats picked up plenty of run support for starter Faustino Carrera, who earned his first Midwest League win.
Carrera looked strong in his third start with six innings of one run baseball. The southpaw struck out four batters on his way to a quality start.
At the plate, the Cubs erupted with four runs in the third inning off of TinCaps starter Joey Cantillo. Five straight batters reached base with three walks and two singles. On a chopper up the middle hit by Christopher Morel, two runs came home, the second of which came on heads up baserunning play by Nelson Velazquez. The 19-year-old Cantillo was taken out of the game after 2.2 innings.
Velazquez had one of his best days in a Cub uniform, going 3/5 with a double and three runs scored.
Out of the bullpen, Peyton Remy provided a spark in his first action in two weeks. Remy tossed two innings and struck out three batters.
As the game went to the 9th, Fort Wayne was far from done down 7-2. They loaded the bases quickly as closer Riley McCauley walked four batters. With the bases loaded and a run in, Bailey made the decision to go with lefty Eugenio Palma. Palma walked one batter but did not allow a hit and stopped the bleeding with only two runs scored.
The Cubs closed the 7-4 win and have tied the series at a game apiece. Tomorrow's game is set for a special start time of 4:05 p.m. Riley Thompson is the expected starter for South Bend.
