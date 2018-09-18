Cubs Name Young, Swarmer Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Myrtle Beach Pelicans infielder Jared Young was named the Chicago Cubs' Minor League Player of the Year, with former Birds right-hander Matt Swarmer taking home the system's Minor League Pitcher of the Year, the organization announced Tuesday.

In 120 games between Myrtle Beach and Low-A South Bend, Young batted .300/.357/.485 with 19 doubles, eight triples, 16 home runs and 76 RBIs. The Cubs' Player of the Month for both June and July, Young also swiped seven bases in eight attempts.

A native of Prince George, B.C., Young hit .282/.341/.431 with six doubles, two triples, six home runs, 23 RBIs and six steals with the Pelicans. Between both South Bend and Myrtle Beach, Young put together a 34-game on-base streak from June 28 through August 4.

Swarmer began the season in Myrtle Beach, going 5-2 with a 2.28 ERA in nine starts before earning a June 5 promotion to Double-A Tennessee. Over 51.1 innings with the Birds, Swarmer yielded just 43 hits and struck out 59 against seven walks. At the time of his promotion, the Cubs' Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April ranked second in the Carolina League in WHIP (0.974), fourth in strikeouts (59) and fifth in ERA (2.28). Among the circuit's starters, Swarmer posted the best walk rate (1.2 BB/9) and the third-best strikeout rate (10.3).

A native of Mohnton, Pa., Swarmer went 4-6 with a 3.84 ERA during his time with the Smokies. The Kutztown University product ceded 70 hits in 77.1 innings, whiffing 76 against 14 walks.

Young is the first Pelican to earn the Cubs' Minor League Player of the Year award. Swarmer joins right-hander Trevor Clifton (2016) in taking home the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year honor. Young and Swarmer will be recognized during an on-field ceremony from Wrigley Field prior to the Cubs' September 27 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

