Cubs Host Second VIP Football Watch Party November 7

SOUTH BEND, IN - Watch the biggest game of the season for the Fighting Irish at Four Winds Field. The South Bend Cubs are hosting a second VIP Football Watch Party on Saturday, November 7 inside the Pepsi Stadium Club. Seating is limited. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff of the University of Notre Dame vs. Clemson game is scheduled for 7:42 p.m. ET.

This private event includes an all-you-can-eat Southern Style BBQ Buffet that features smoked beef brisket, pulled pork, mac and cheese, Bush's baked beans, northern style cornbread, coleslaw, and chocolate chip cookies. Each person will also receive two drink tickets good for soda or beer (for those 21 and older). Additional beer, wine, and cocktails will be available for purchase. Food will be served from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

In addition to the game on the video board, the Pepsi Stadium Club features 12 flatscreen TVs and a climate-controlled environment.

Tickets are $25 and only 60 tickets will be available. Tickets can be purchased. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be available day of the game.

This event will follow the State of Indiana's Phase 5 guidelines policies set by the CDC. Fans will be asked to keep at least six feet away from guests they do not know. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the stadium club.

As part of Governor Holcomb's executive order, fans are required to wear a face mask in public spaces (indoor and outdoor) when 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. When individuals are standing in line for concessions, drinks, bathrooms, or where people will need to congregate, a mask must be worn. Exceptions to this rule are those with a medical condition that prevents them from safely wearing a mask and any child 2 and younger. Once individuals are back within their families or in their seats, they can remove the mask.

