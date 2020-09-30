Cubs Host Final Movie Night and Fireworks Show for Charity

September 30, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs will host their final Movie Night at Four Winds Field on Friday, October 16. This movie night will also be a special fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and movie begins at 7:00 p.m. The featured film will be Disney's Hocus Pocus, presented by Lippert Components.

Fans are encouraged to dress up as there will be a Halloween costume contest with a special prize for the top three participants. There will also be a Halloween themed fireworks show after the movie, presented by McDonald's.

General admission tickets are $15 with the proceeds to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana. Due to ongoing field work, seating is limited to the stadium seating bowl and picnic areas. Per current health ordinances only 1,500 tickets will be available for this event and can be purchased.

Concessions will be available along with multiple beer and cocktail stands for those 21 and older. The Miller Lite Tiki Hut will also be open, and the Cubs Den Team Store will have a special movie night sale.

This event will follow the State of Indiana's Phase 5 guidelines policies set by the CDC. Fans will be asked to keep at least six feet away from guests they do not know. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the concourse.

As part of Governor Holcomb's executive order, fans are required to wear a face mask in public spaces (indoor and outdoor) when 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. When individuals are standing in line for concessions, drinks, bathrooms, or where people will need to congregate, a mask must be worn. Exceptions to this rule are those with a medical condition that prevents them from safely wearing a mask and any child 2 and younger. Once individuals are back within their families or in their seats, they can remove the mask.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 30, 2020

Cubs Host Final Movie Night and Fireworks Show for Charity - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.