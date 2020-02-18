Cubs Food Feud Final Five Voting Now Open

SOUTH BEND, IN - Nearly 100 entries were submitted in the first South Bend Cubs Food Feud. But now that list has been narrowed down to the final five selections and the winning recipe will be added to the 2020 concessions menu at Four Winds Field. Some of the same submissions where submitted by different fans. In those cases, the person to submit the recipe first was selected to represent that item

Fans can vote for their favorite.

Meet the Finalists:

Fried Cauliflower - Tabasco marinated cauliflower lightly breaded and fried. Served with a ranch dipping sauce. Submitted by Michael Bell

Philly Fries - Crispy golden French fries topped with shaved sirloin, sautéed peppers and onions and drizzled with white queso. Submitted by Terry Szczechowski

The Horseshoe - An open-faced sandwich with two slices of Texas toast with two hamburger patties, topped with French fries and cheese sauce. Submitted by Kyle Shuppert

Double Play Burger - Grilled hamburger patty topped with American cheese and tomato-bacon jam served between two glazed doughnuts and fries. Submitted by Tim McFeeters

Burnt End Tacos - Twice cooked brisket cap tossed with sauce and topped with chipotle slaw on two flour tortillas. Submitted by Garrett Hibiske.

Voting is open now through March 9 and the winner will be announced on Friday, March 13. The fan with the winning submission will receive four tickets to Opening Night on April 9 at Four Winds Field, a parking pass, four vouchers for their winning food item, and special recognition during the game.

Single game tickets for the 2020 South Bend Cubs season go on sale March 11 at 12:00pm. The Cubs begin their quest to defend the 2019 Midwest League Championship when they host the Lake County Captains for a three games series beginning April 9.

