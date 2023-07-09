Cubs Drop Finale to Peoria 6-3 and Enter All-Star Break

July 9, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs will enter the All-Star Break of the 2023 campaign with a 6-3 loss to the Peoria Chiefs. With the defeat, the Cubs dropped the series to Peoria four-games-to-two. Sunday afternoon featured Luis Verdugo having his best day since he arrived back in South Bend though, as he went 3/3 with two doubles, plus a home run.

Each of the last three games saw Peoria being on the scoreboard first. Sunday was the same case, as they picked up two runs in the 1st inning off of starter Brody McCullough. After debuting with the Cubs last week in Beloit, McCullough made his Four Winds Field debut this afternoon.

Thanks to a pair of home runs in the top of the 3rd by Alex Iadisernia and R.J. Yeager, Peoria led 5-0 after three innings.

South Bend began to chip away at things with an RBI sacrifice fly by Yohendrick Pinango in the 4th, and then an RBI double by Verdugo in the 5th. The Chiefs did a solid job at preventing a big scoring inning by South Bend, as the Cubs scored an individual run in three separate frames in the finale.

Out of the bullpen, Tyler Santana worked two innings of one-run baseball, and Eduarniel Nunez put together two shutout innings. This week may have been the best in the South Bend career of Nunez, as he pitched a scoreless frame in the no-hitter on Thursday, and then two shutout innings today.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. continued with his no-hit style week. He pitched a pair of no-hit, scoreless innings today. That's three total on the week.

South Bend's final run came courtesy of Verdugo's first home run back with the Cubs since be assigned to South Bend just over a month ago. A no-doubt shot over the left field wall made it a 6-3 Peoria lead.

Righty Jack Ralston closed the final six outs, and Peoria pulled off the series win. South Bend now enters the all-star break with a 34-46 overall record, and a 4-11 second half total. The Cubs will pick things back up again on Friday night after the break, when they travel to face the Quad Cities River Bandits in a three-game series.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.