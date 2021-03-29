Cubs Cutouts Put You in the Seats of Four Winds Field

March 29, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs want to see YOU at Four Winds Field this season. While ticket information will be released soon, you can guarantee your likeness in a seat by ordering a South Bend Cubs Cutout for the 2021 season.

These "Cubs Cutouts" will line Rows A & B across the Four Winds Field seating bowl during South Bend Cubs home games. Only a limited number of cutouts will be made available. Fans can place themselves, family members, friends, and even pets in the photo. Each cutout is only $30.

Orders must be received by April 19 to have your cutout in the stands for Opening Night on May 4. Orders will still be taken following this date and cutouts will be added to Four Winds Field while supplies last. Please only one person per image. Fans will receive an email after placing their order on how to upload their photo.

Photo Submission Guidelines

The South Bend Cubs reserve the right to refuse any photo.

One person per cutout. Pets are also acceptable.

No lewd, inappropriate, or offensive photos.

No political content, logos, or slogans.

No alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, or firearms/weapons.

No names, likenesses, or photographs identifying any person without permission.

No personal identification: names, e-mail addresses, license plates, phone numbers, or street addresses.

More Details:

Photos taken with a smartphone, using these guidelines will work. Please do not zoom in or use a photo that has multiple people in it. Make sure you send full resolution photos; smaller file sizes may cause your cutout image to appear blurry. If your photo is rejected, you will be notified and you will need to resubmit your photo.

All cutouts may be removed at the discretion of the team if fans are allowed to return to the games in person or for any reason they deem necessary. Specific requests for placement of each cutout in the seating bowl are not available at this time. Cutouts can be picked up at the end of the season for free or mailed back for a fee. All sales are final - no refunds.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from March 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.