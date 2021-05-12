Cubs Avoid Perfect Game But Drop Opener to Beloit

BELOIT, WI - The South Bend Cubs (2-4) broke up a perfect game with one out in the eighth inning on Tuesday night, but dropped their first road game of the season 2-0 to the Beloit Snappers (3-4).

Zach McCambley threw seven perfect innings in his second professional start for the Snappers, striking out eight on the night and striking out the side in order in the second and sixth inning. The third-rounder from the 2020 MLB Draft (75th overall) threw 85 pitches and was pulled after the seventh.

Josh Simpson entered out of the bullpen and struck out Jonathan Perlaza to start the eighth. Then Jacob Olson ripped a double to left, ending the perfect game and no-hitter with one swing of the bat. In fact, he represented the game-tying run and was in scoring position with just one out. But Bryce Windham and Jake Washer followed with consecutive strikeouts and South Bend was shutout for the first time this season.

Cubs hitters struck out 14 times and Olson's one-out double in the seventh proved to be their lone baserunner of the evening.

Peyton Remy (5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) was strong in his second outing of the year, striking out six opposing hitters for his second consecutive start. He allowed a leadoff homer in the second inning to Will Banfield and took a tough-luck loss in his first road start of the season. Brandon Hughes (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) picked up where Remy left off, tossing a perfect sixth and seventh.

South Bend almost broke up the perfect game twice in the seventh but Beloit's defense flashed a couple web gems to keep McCambley's night perfect. Connor Scott came in on a ball in left and laid out for a diving catch to rob Delvin Zinn and Bubba Hollins maid a full-extension play at first to retire Cole Roederer.

The Snappers put the game out of reach scoring a pair of runs in the eighth off of right-handed reliever Samuel Reyes (IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, K).

The South Bend Cubs continue their series with the Beloit Snappers tomorrow night at 7:35 p.m.

