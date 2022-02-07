Cubs Announce 2022 Minor League Coaching Staffs

CHICAGO - The Chicago Cubs announced today their minor league managers and coaching staffs for the 2022 season. A detailed list of each club's managers and coaching staffs are included on the following page. The Cubs minor league clubs include Triple-A Iowa, Double-A Tennessee, High-A South Bend, Low-A Myrtle Beach, Rookie League Mesa and the Dominican Summer League Cubs.

Marty Pevey returns for his 10th season as manager of the Iowa Cubs, becoming the longest-tenured manager in franchise history, while his 530 victories are a franchise record. Entering his 14th season in the organization, he has over 30 years of professional experience, beginning with 13 seasons as a player. All told, Pevey owns a 1,174-1,208 minor league managerial record and his 1,174 victories are 10th-most among active minor league skippers. The I-Cubs last year went 51-78 in the Triple-A East League. In 2019, he led Iowa to its first postseason appearance since 2008.

Michael Ryan will begin his first year with the Tennessee Smokies after managing South Bend to a 52-67 record in 2021. Prior to that, he spent seven seasons as a manager in the Pirates chain, including 2017-19 at the helm of Double-A Altoona. He led the Curve to the Eastern League championship in 2017, the first of two-straight campaigns with Western Division titles. The former outfielder played 149 big league games with the Twins (2002-05) and Angels (2010).

Lance Rymel will manage the South Bend Cubs for the first time after guiding the Rookie League Mesa Cubs in 2021. This is his seventh season as a coach or manager in the Cubs organization, where he also managed Single-A Eugene in 2019 following two seasons at the helm of the Cubs Dominican Summer League squad in 2017-18. He began his coaching career in 2016 following a three-year minor league playing career as a catcher in the Cubs chain from 2012-14. Rymel was selected by the Cubs in the 28th round of the 2012 Draft out of Rogers State.

Buddy Bailey will return to manage the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and is in his 34th season as a minor league manager. Bailey owns 2,202 regular season victories, the most among active minor league managers. His clubs have reached postseason play eight times, including three of the last five seasons dating to 2016. In 2021, he guided the Pelicans to a second-place finish in the Low-A East South Division with a 59-61 record. Bailey managed at South Bend in 2019 following three campaigns as manager for Myrtle Beach from 2016-18.

Edgar Pérez begins his first season in the Cubs organization and will guide the Rookie League Mesa Cubs. He brings with him more than 25 years in scouting and coaching since he started out as a scout with Cleveland in 1997. Pérez worked for Boston from 2007-21, most recently as the organization's Puerto Rico Area Scout and Player Personnel International Crosschecker. He played baseball at the collegiate level at West Valley College in San Jose, Calif.

Carlos Ramírez enters his fourth season as a manager for the Cubs Dominican Summer League team, and his seventh season as a coach or manager in the organization. He was a coach for the Dominican League club from 2016-18 following three seasons as a catcher in the system from 2012-14.

Enrique Wilson is in his fifth season with the Cubs Dominican Summer League club and his first as a manager after serving as a hitting coach. He had a nine-year major league playing career with Cleveland (1997-2000), Pittsburgh (2000-01), the Yankees (2001-04) and the Cubs (2005) in which he batted .244 with 22 home runs in 555 games.

