Cubs Annihilate Kernels in Massive Outburst 18-2

South Bend, IN - In front of 7,162 loud and raucous fans at Four Winds Field on Friday night, the South Bend Cubs put together their best offensive showing this season. Hitting five home runs versus the Cedar Rapids Kernels, and laying two touchdowns, plus two safeties on their West Division rival, South Bend shucked the Kernels 18-2 on quite the memorable night.

The game started with Brody McCullough on the mound for the Cubs, and a quick zero on the scoreboard in the top of the 1st inning. From there, it was about to be a long night for Cedar Rapids pitching.

South Bend was off to a fast paced start. They had their best 1st inning at the plate since early May in Appleton, Wisconsin. Facing right-hander C.J. Culpepper, it was a single inning of work for the Kernels starter on Friday, as the Cubs got to him quickly.

Matt Shaw was the third batter of the game, and Matt Shaw quickly left the yard. In his first home run at Four Winds Field, Shaw hit a drive to dead-center, over the grounds crew doors for a fast start and a 2-0 lead. That was just the start though.

Shaw's home run started a stretch of six straight base hits for South Bend. In total, it was a five-run 1st inning for South Bend. The next two tallies came courtesy of a Josh Rivera laser base hit, and then Luis Verdugo plated one more on an RBI single. It was the first of four RBI on the day for Verdugo, which led the team.

Cedar Rapids quickly answered back with an RBI triple from Kyler Fedko to make it 5-1. However, that didn't hamper the Cubs attack too badly. The bottom of the 2nd came with a new man on the mound for the Kernels. This time, it was Matthew Swain.

Swain's outing didn't look very hot either. Shaw picked up right where he left off on a solo homer, this time barreling over the left field wall just over the yellow line. The Cubs were far from done in that inning. The next batter was Kevin Alcántara, who on back-to-backs home runs drove the third Cubs homer of the day way out of the yard for a 7-1 lead.

The hit parade continued, all while McCullough kept on putting solid numbers on the board. In full, McCullough finished with 4.2 innings, one run allowed and three strikeouts.

In the bottom of the 3rd, Verdugo came back up and crushed his fourth homer of the season with the Cubs for an 8-1 lead. Later, Matt Shaw doubled home Ezequiel Pagan so stretch the lead further. Through the first three innings, Shaw was 3/3 with three RBI.

The bottom of the 4th was special. After Beacon Children's Hospital's Home Run for Life, the park was filled with energy. Felix Stevens came up and mashed his 25th total home run of the season on a two-run shot to make it 11-1. Stevens, who set a goal before the season of hitting 25 round trippers, was visibly emotional in the dugout as he accomplished that dream.

As McCullough departed, Nick Hull entered in his Four Winds Field debut. Hull was once again masterful in 3.1 innings with one run allowed and two strikeouts. That's after he posted four strong innings on the road in West Michigan.

The offensive onslaught continued in the 6th when Josh Rivera laced his third RBI of the game on a single, scoring Alcántara. Verdugo then stepped up and double home another tally. Verdugo finished the night a triple shy of the cycle, but also added an RBI sacrifice-fly.

With three more runs in the 7th, South Bend led 18-2. They smacked 20 hits, only gave up four, and the final box score was something to see.

Ezequiel Pagan scored two runs with two base hits, Shaw had the two home runs with four RBI and three total hits. Alcántara went 3/4 with a home run and three runs. Yohendrick Pinango was 2/4 with three runs, Felix Stevens had four runs scored and three RBI. It was a three RBI night for Rivera, four driven in by Verdugo, and Ethan Hearn added a base hit and RBI.

Elsewhere out of the bullpen, Sheldon Reed recorded the final three outs, and struck out two in the top of the 9th to finish the game.

In all, a game featuring 18 runs and 20 hits was a two-hour and 51-minute game. It was the best night of the season for the Cubs, and they have tied the series against Cedar Rapids with two wins apiece. South Bend and Cedar Rapids will play again on Saturday night at 7:05 PM. Luis Devers will take the ball for the Cubs.

